Comedian FunnyBone Ties The Knot With Lovely Bride

Nigerian comedian and television personality Stanley Chibuna, popularly called Funnybone, and his wife, Angel, have tied the knot in a star-studded event today, Sunday 26th June 2022.

The wedding ceremony of FunnyBone and his wife took place at Balmoral Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

A video shared by Goldmyne shows the comedian making a vow to his wife to love and be faithful in their marriage.

They also exchanged rings and passionately kissed each other after the officiating minister declared them husband and wife.

Recall that on 1st June 2022, FunnyBone took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend are now engaged.

The comedian, in a post on his Instagram page, revealed that there is a wedding to plan after he got a ‘Yes’ from his lover.

Flaunting a picture of his ring sitting pretty on his lady’s finger, he wrote: “FINALLY!!! I asked politely, and she said YES!!! And then my home BOY @akahnnani fine-tuned our hashtag to #StanleysangelWe have a wedding to Plan fam.”