Comedienne, Helen Paul Reveals How She Emerged As Professor In US Varsity

Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, who was recently promoted to the position of a professor at the Heart International Bible University, USA, has talked about how she was able to get elevated to the position.

In a chat with the press, Professor Helen Paul disclosed thus:

“Whatever you do in your field of work would help in your career growth. For instance, Nike Art Gallery, a beautiful woman who is one of my mentors, her talent speaks for her both at home and abroad to the extent of her getting recognised in universities not just in Nigeria but globally.

“Also, I learnt that Prof. Lamidi Fakeye of Michigan University, USA, got promoted by his artistic works (wood structure) at the Institute of African Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University in the 1980s. This shows that talent works as well.”

More so, the thespian stated that bagging a PhD three years ago at the University of Lagos was a plus for her as she describes herself as “a true representation of Town and Gown”.

Speaking further, Helen Paul said, “First, professorial positions are about what experiences you have had and your PhD as long as you are actively engaged in a University with consistently both in talent and research works.

“So, it is not really about furthering studies, rather, it is about being promoted due to one›s contributions and pedigree to scholarship and humanity in general.

“In addition, the degree I bagged in the prestigious University of Lagos, Nigeria being my PhD is the key to my being relevant in a university or academic circle. I have for a while been actively involved with teachings and affiliative partnership with universities across the globe using entertainment as a tool. Also, many of my performances are case studies for my research works.”

Apparently elated about her new status, Professor Paul said, “Sincerely, I feel very humbled and pray to have the energy, tenacity and capacity to fit into the huge tasks ahead.

“I know it comes with very huge responsibilities, expectations, discipline, endless readings and a critical mindset to initiate ideas, analyse and evaluate positions and contribute meaningfully to both the academic community and the society at large.

“And the field is essential in performance appreciation, ethics and theories with a spice of comedy and its related forms. I thank Nigerians for celebrating their own.”