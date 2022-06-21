Commotion As Portable’s Aide Crushes Bike Man To Death In Ogun State

There was a commotion around Iyana Ilogbo in Ogun State, on Tuesday afternoon, after the driver of fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable hit a bike man with his Range Rover.

It was gathered that Portable’s driver was on his way to the naming ceremony of his boss’ second child when the tragic incident occurred.

In the video sighted online, many of the residents were seen surrounding the victim who was lying helpless on the ground after the accident.

The victim reportedly passed on while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Recall that Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, averred that fast-rising singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, should be taken to a rehabilitation centre with immediate effect.

This comes after the Ogun State Police command ordered the singer’s arrest following a viral video of Portable ordering some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him surfaced online.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Okowa’s aide commended the singer for defeating poverty but said a lot of his misbehaviours are associated with too much consumption of alcohol and drug.

Ossai said someone close to Portable should as a matter of urgency take the singer to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre.