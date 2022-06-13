Congregants Filled With Fear After Spotting ‘Strange Men’ As They Worship In Church, Call Police For Help

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has revealed that two churches called the police to report that they saw strange-looking men in their vicinity during worship on Sunday.

Hundeyin stated via Twitter that they responded swiftly. However, upon further investigation, they discovered that the strange-looking men were not Fulanis and had nothing incriminating on them.

While encouraging Nigerians to speak up if they found anything suspicious, he also called for calm and urged Lagosians not to panic.

According to him: “Today alone, two churches called the Police that they spotted strange looking men in their midst. One church even claimed it was ‘three Fulani men’ they saw. We responded swiftly. The men were not Fulani and had nothing incriminating on them. However, we are still investigating.

“Unfortunately, even before our arrival, panic-filled voice notes started flying around. While we appreciate security consciousness and speaking up promptly, we enjoin Lagosians not to panic, be jumpy or paranoid. All said, if you see something, still say something.”