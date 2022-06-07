Consensus Candidate: We Recommended Tinubu, Amaechi, Fayemi, Umahi, Osinbajo – Lalong

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have recommended five presidential hopefuls for the party to pick its consensus candidate.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He listed the aspirants as Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

He stated that the list of “frontline” aspirants has been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said accepted the recommendation.

“The President told us any of these five are qualified to be president and have contributed to the party (APC). He said he is comfortable with any of them,” he said during the breakfast show.

“Our recommendation is to enable us to give direction for the party as we go into the primary. We cannot go with everybody, but in our view, these are the people we think should remain.”