Court Rules On Lawsuit Challenging Funke Akindele And Husband’s Covid -19 Conviction

A Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a suit seeking to dismiss the conviction of Funke Akindele and her husband JJCSkillz over the violation of Covid -19 lockdown regulations.

Recall that the actress and her husband were convicted and sentenced to 14 days of community service by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba on April 6, 2022.

However, a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje filed a suit which called into question the constitutionality of the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations.

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/588/2020, Ogungbe cited Lagos State government, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Commissioner of Police Lagos State and the Inspector-General of Police as respondents.

However, Adebayo Haroun, counsel to Lagos State government and the Attorney General opposed the suit maintaining that Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, 2004 allows the governor to make the regulations where the President of Nigeria had not made such regulations.

Passing judgement on the case, Justice Aluko said; “In total, I hold that this suit has disclosed no reasonable cause of action against the Respondents.

“The instant suit is incompetent and the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate over same.

“Accordingly, this suit is hereby struck out for those reasons.”