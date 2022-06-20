Court Steps Down Osinachi Husband’s Case

Advertisement

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday stepped down the alleged culpable homicide suit filed against Peter, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The order was given by Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme to allow the lawyer of the defendant along to represent him.

The prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana on Monday informed the court that they were ready to proceed with the case.

A. Ogbonna also announced his appearance as watching brief of the nominal complainant.

Victor Abakpa, counsel to Peter pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter until Tuesday, as another lawyer from a different chamber just informed the court that he was taking over the case.

The new counsel to the defendant stated that he was equally served additional proof of evidence in the court just before the court started the day’s proceedings.

The new counsel, I.A Aliyu stated that the defendant on the 18th of June briefed him to take over the case.

The court, therefore, stepped down the case to 11 am for counsel to align themselves and come properly before it.

According to the charge, the crime he allegedly committed contravenes Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

The charge read in part: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the April 8 at Aco Estate, opposite Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Osinachi N

“This was caused by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your act.

“Particulars of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between Nov. 14, 2009, and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased).

“This was caused by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”