Cross River’ll Deliver 100% Votes For Tinubu, Ayade Promises

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has expressed that the state will ensure the victory of the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential election and deliver 100 per cent votes for him.

Speaking on Tuesday almost two weeks after the party’s presidential primary, Ayade expressed his commitment to the victory of the party at the polls regardless of the outcome of the presidential primary.

Ayade, while addressing the press at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, said: “As for my presidential ambition, indeed, I am grateful to God that He gave me the opportunity to showcase to the country what I had to offer. I am happy because sincerely, I like the reactions that I have received from various people about my speech at the primary.”

He added that, “There was a clear indication that everyone knew that I had something to offer this country, but it was not my time, it was not my day. It was someone else’s and I am happy for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has taken the ticket of our party.

“Based on the principle of our party, we will all work to deliver him come 2023. Cross River will ensure a hundred percent votes for our presidential candidate.”