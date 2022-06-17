Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Mbaka’s ‘Peter Obi Is Stingy’ Statement

Popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to father Ejike Mbaka’s statement describing presidential candidate of the Labor Congress, LP, Peter Obi as stingy.

Recall that on Wednesday, June 15, the clergyman, during his ministration at the Adoration ministry in Enugu State stated that unless Obi seeks God’s forgiveness he cannot be Nigeria’s president.

Mbaka insisted that it is better to have an old man rule the country than a stingy man.

Speaking on Mbaka’s declaration via his Instagram page, Cubana shared a picture of the clergyman and urged Nigerians to get their PVC adding that the Holy Spirit does not vote.

According to him: “Mr. Money with the vibes right now. No sleep, wake up, collect your money.

“Please get your PVC, Holy Spirit no Dey vote.”

