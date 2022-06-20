Cubana Club Shooting: Married Woman Who was Accosted By Burna Boy Speaks

Advertisement

A lady with the Instagram handle Nemebriella, who was allegedly accosted by Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, professionally called Burna Boy, has spoken on the shooting which occurred at Cubana club, Victoria Island Lagos.

Recall that the Nigerian Police had launched an investigation into a shooting incident involving Burna Boy and some of his escorts.

Reacting to the call out, Burna Boy who seemed unremorseful over the incident said he would not be surprised if Nigerians claim he’s started Boko Haram.

However, a lady, who claimed to be the one involved in the incident, has shared her own side of the story, detailing all the events that took place in the club.

The lady said, she, her husband and some of her friends had visited the club to celebrate her childhood friend who recently got married.

She said while they were having a good time and laughing at the VIP section, Burna Boy sent one of his friends to call her and she told him, she wasn’t interested in any talk with the singer.

After the man came to call her for the third time, her friends and husband flared up and it degenerated into a fight.

According to the lady, one of her friend had tried to calm the situation but Burna Boy proceeded to his car while being protected by security.

The lady added that her partner and friend were shot during the fight, with both needing urgent medical attention.