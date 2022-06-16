Daddy Freeze Speaks On TikTok Sensation Kelly, Shares Thought On Her Beauty

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on famous TikTok sensation Kelly.

The TikTok star has in the past few weeks caught the attention of Nigerian men with some praising her for her looks.

In a bid to challenge the TikTok star, young Nigerian ladies have made a replica of her dance moves in one of her viral videos.

Reacting to the latest sensation via a post on Instagram, Freeze insisted that Kelly’s beauty is overhyped and she was just an average-looking girl.

He wrote: “MAKE UNA NO VEX O BUT THIS KELLY GIRL ON MY TIMELINE AND ON MOST OTHER TIMELINES IS WAY OVERHYPED.

AS IN EHN THIS GIRL, NA AVERAGE LOOKING GIRL ABI NA MY EYE”

