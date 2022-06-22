Davido Earns N144.5m From Boston, Toronto Ticket Sales

Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke alias Davido, who is currently on a North American tour labelled: “We rise by lifting others”, which began on June 16, at Brooklyn, New York, has made N144.5 million from the sold out ticket sales from History-Toronto, and House of Blue in Boston.

Figures released by SeatGeek showed that the award-winning singer’s tour tickets were generally sold for as little as $41.00, with an average price of $74.00. Davido made $185,000 (N76.8m) and $162,800 (N67.6m), totalling N144.5m based on an average ticket sales rate of N415.37 and the capacities of History (2,500) and House of Blues (2,200), according to BusinessDay.

Reports indicate ticket purchasers would go online to search for ticket prices using sites such as SeatGeek’s Deal Score Function which ranks tickets by value and shows buyers how good a deal they are getting when purchasing tickets.

While speaking with Trevor Noah, the daily show on the tour, Davido stated that his main aim of the North American tour was to showcase Africa in its entirety and to carry everyone along, especially Africans.