Davido Gushes Over Ex-Lover Chioma, Gives Her New Title

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido surely knows how to get many Nigerians talking with his public display of affection to his babymamas.

Just a few days after taking to his Instagram page to shower love on Sophia Momodu on his birthday, Davido has taken to his Instagram story to gush over his ex-lover, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Davido late on Friday night shared a video of Chioma on his Instagram stories and hails her as the “best chef in the world”.

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

He wrote: “Pink Friday don’t play. Best Chef in da worlddddd!!! @thechefchi”

Reacting to the post, some netizens slammed Davido for always toiling with the emotion of his baby mamas.

irem_mercy wrote: “I no deh like this kin man. Carry ladies’s emotions dey dribble okoso. I hope chioma hz moved on already I no deh like nonsense.”

jennie_emeruom wrote: “He is crazy about her but the play boy in him won’t let him think & see clearly”

limak67 wrote: “The truth is that he loves her but with too much money at his disposal and being in his kind of trade (music) and with so much high popularity and a whole lot, it’s just difficult for him to stay one place, and that’s what Chioma wants. The whole thing no just gree fly”

browniwales wrote: “Awww chioma is irreplaceable her maturity need to be studied a Queen and more”

stella_offor_makike wrote: I talk am say na mama Ifeanyi turn after he done hail mama Imade

w.u.r.a.h wrote: “David stay for one lane nah..no dey confuse online inlaws”

jenny.olakunle wrote: “This man is the real Definition of Spirit husband…marry her NO, leave her so another man will marry her NO….The yeye girl is allowing Davido to brand her”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here