Davido Makes Female Fan Go ‘Almost Crazy’ At Event In Dubai

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido recently made a female fan go almost crazy after he decided to let her sing along with him from the crowd in Dubai.
In the video making the rounds online, Davido who was on stage decided to allow a female fan to sing along with him and it was a hilarious and surreal moment.
The lady could not believe her luck as she screamed and tried to cling to her wig while screaming her lungs out.
The female fan was obviously excited as she almost fainted but was held back by some of the people at the event.
The video generated reactions as netizens claimed she was indeed star-struck and never expected the gesture from Davido.
ospheenah wrote: “The friend helping her hold her wig is a good friend”
africanflamingo_ wrote: “Her voice is not voicing. Star struck God Abeg o!”
db_naturals_ wrote: “Make your wig no go comot o… Try still maintain beauty regardless”
aijay__omah wrote: “Her dreams don finally come true”
declutter_naija wrote: “But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig”
mr_dbbk wrote: “Sometimes little recognition could give maximum HOPE. A fan I Stan”
vitaminkitchenng wrote: “E reach your turn , you turn the song to scream but then again na she enjoy her ticket money pass”