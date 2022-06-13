Davido Makes Female Fan Go ‘Almost Crazy’ At Event In Dubai

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido recently made a female fan go almost crazy after he decided to let her sing along with him from the crowd in Dubai.

In the video making the rounds online, Davido who was on stage decided to allow a female fan to sing along with him and it was a hilarious and surreal moment.

The lady could not believe her luck as she screamed and tried to cling to her wig while screaming her lungs out.