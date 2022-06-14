Davido’s Babymama Chioma Sever Ties With New Lover Kelvin

Chioma Avril Rowland, the baby mama to Nigerian singer Davido, is currently having issues with her new lover, Kelvin Adeshina, popularly called King Carter.

This is coming a few days after Davido took to his Instagram page to shower love on Chioma and declared her the ‘Best Chef’ in the world.

In the latest development, Chioma and Kelvin Adeshina have unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Kelvin Adeshina was initially following Chioma’s Instagram page but he has since unfollowed her and the celebrity chef has also retaliated.

It’s unclear if it’s over between the two love birds or just a publicity stunt.

Recall that Chef Chi had moved on from Davido to King Carter whom she had been seriously in love with.

Chioma had even tattooed Kelvin Adeshina’s nickname on her arm, while also spending time on vacation in Dubai together.

King Carter is allged to be a cultist and one of the most feared kingpins in the neighbourhood he lived in when he was in Nigeria.

The 33-year-old alleged drug baron has allegedly been deported from Kenya twice over drug crimes and is allegedly being wanted in some other countries for the same reasons.