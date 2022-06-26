Dickson Defends Ekweremadu Over Alleged Organ Harvesting

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) has stated that former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu cannot traffick an underage child for the purpose of organ harvesting.

The former governor of Bayelsa expressed his concern for Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, who are being held by police on suspicion of allegedly organ harvesting in the United Kingdom.

Alsso Read: Alleged Organ Trafficking: University Of Lincoln Bans Ekweremadu

In a statement released on Sunday, Dickson expressed confidence that the British legal system would handle the situation as the circumstances surrounding it would become clear as a result of the investigation.

In light of the fact that the entire issue involves the parents (father and mother) and their ill daughter, he pleaded with Nigerians not to hastily judge Ekweremadu.