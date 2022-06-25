Dickson: Democracy Shouldn’t Be Left For Politicians Alone

Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State and a senator for Bayelsa West in the senate, has encouraged the Nigerian media to not leave the responsibility of defending and preserving the country’s democracy to just politicians and citizens.

Dickson noted that the media played a frontline role in the battle against the military that ultimately resulted in democratic rule in 1999 while speaking during the presentation of an award by the Senate press corps on Friday.

But he did praise the Nigerian media for playing a vital role in promoting and preserving the country’s democratic system of government.

He emphasized that the media worked diligently with its operators to assure the nation’s democracy’s growth and development, not merely as a midwife for it.

He claims that the political elite is happy that the media is actively advancing the nation’s democratic system of government.

He called for effective collaboration between the political elites and the media, saying that democracy must not be abandoned to politicians alone.

He also observed the legislature is at the heart of the process of deepening democracy without which there would be no democracy.