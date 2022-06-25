Dimoko Korkus Condemns Kemi Olunloyo For Accusing Her Of Dating Fani-Kayode

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has been called out by a German-based blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus for accusing her of dating former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Korkus called out Olunloyo amidst a report that the All Progressives Congress chieftain has ended his differences with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Olunloyo in 2020 had accused Fani-Kayode of briefly dating Dimoko Korkus during his rift with Precious.

Korkus in her reaction years after said she has lost her respect for Olunloyo for accusing her of dating the former minister.

She further stated that she hopes Olunloyo has seen that Fani-Kayode and Precious have ended their rift.

Dimoko Korkus wrote in a post on her Twitter account, “The date on the Tweet says October 4, 2020 and i saved the Tweet for a day like this.

“I used to respect this woman a lot but i stopped doing so the day she posted this lie.

“All in the bid to support her friend FFK, she had to post this lie to run down my truth and support for @snowhiteey

“I hope she has seen that Precious and FFK have settled their differences and he has said he will always love and respect her.

“I didnt see any post of him thanking Kemi but i know how strongly precious respects that i stood with her and never posted one lie.

“I didnt bother to respond to her because even though i loved FFK as my friend when we were friends, we never even approached or crossed that line.

“we were good friends but he had a leaking mouth and told our late friend things that shocked and hurt me and i sent him a battalion of stinkers that was then, years before Precious even met him.

“Make una learn from this and DO NOT hate someone becos they are your friends enemy.

“I am happy that Precious and FFK have settled… I REST MY CASE:

“PS- she can decide to look for more alleged dirt on me after now, I really don’t care, no be today yansh Face back.”