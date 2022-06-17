‘Do You Want To Help Or Rip Me?’, Portable Calls Out Burna Boy

Fast-rising singer, Portable has called out Burna Boy for using his picture to promote his album, as well as copying some of his slang and gestures.

Advertisement

The ‘Zaazu’ crooner made this known in an Instagram post.

“I don come with my wahala. Uncle Burna Boy abeg shey you wan help me ni abi you wan rip me. Abeg shey make we sing ni abi you just wan dey use me dey do promotion? Na so you use my picture to promote your album,” he said in a mixture of Pidgin and Yoruba.

“Now you come dey use blessing dey follow me, na me get am. Abeg make we link up abeg. Uncle Burna abeg make we collabo abeg, no ripping,” he added

Recall that the ‘Dangote’ crooner shared an artwork showing the Zaazu crooner dressed like a cleric adding that “deep down”, he would love to have the artwork — which appeared to be a photoshopped picture of Portable — as the cover for ‘Love Damini’, his much-awaited album.

Portable shared a viral video showing Burna Boy repeating lines mostly used by him without crediting him claiming that those lines are his intellectual property.

He also called on the Burna boy to collaborate with him on a project if he likes his music and lifestyle.