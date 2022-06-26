Dogara Is The Most Suitable Running Mate To Tinubu, Says Coalition

The Coalition for Peace and Progress, a political organization, asserts that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who is standing for president, should be paired with former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The group asserted that Dogara possesses the qualifications and political experience needed to join the ticket and would advance national cohesion.

The coalition’s national coordinator, Muhammad Chindo, spoke on Saturday in Kaduna at a news conference.

“Above all, it is imperative that the future vice-president must be a Christian who could transcend primordial sentiments bordering on religion and the twin evils of tribalism and sectionalism in the country, which Dogara is most appropriate,” he said.

“After a thorough, painstaking search and our avowed commitment and dedication to the noble cause of ensuring a united Nigeria, we unanimously conclude the most suitable to hold the position of the vice-president under the APC is Yakubu Dogara.

Chindo said Dogara is a humble and trustworthy individual who would give the required support and encouragement to the president.

“It is on record that Dogara has always been a reliable fellow in his dealings with others, especially on matters of state and national interests,” he said.

“Throughout his tenure at the national assembly, it was such noble qualities he exhibited that made him to be legendary and unique for all time to come.

“Dogara is a grassroots politician who was tested and trusted by the people of his constituency, who had the honour and privilege to be elected four

consecutive terms.”