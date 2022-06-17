Don Jazzy, Fans React As Tacha Goes Emotional During PVC Sensitization Despite Rainfall

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha Akide almost broke down in tears during a PVC sensitization in Degema, Rivers State.

Tacha stormed Degema, with food items to encourage the residents on the need to get their PVC.

In the video shared by Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy, Tacha urged everyone to get their Permanent Voter’s Card.

She lamented the prolonged ASUU strike, insecurity in the county, hardship and the eagerness of many youths to leave Nigeria.

Tacha questioned the residents if they are comfortable with the current situation in the country adding that she doesn’t want to leave Nigeria and also wants her children to school in the country.

While commenting on the video, Tacha, said everyone needs to take responsibility as the country needs everyone.

She wrote: “We need all hands on deck!! Everyone needs to take this as a responsibility!! It is a collective effort. Nigeria needs us all Let us save Nigeria. The change we want to see STARTS From US.”

The gesture earned Tacha praises from many netizens including Don Jazzy who called on other celebrities to emulate the PVC awareness.

kngbethel wrote: “Ok I wasn’t a fan but she is the best”

tn_law wrote: “Won’t lie got goose bumps”

divalicious_poko wrote: “Energy bless you Tacha”

luciousvirginhair wrote: “this is the energy we need. Take back Nigeria 2023″

donjazzy wrote: “@symply_tacha The MESSAGE is CLEAR!! GO get your PVCS! ! !Degema Thank you for showing UP TO GET YOUR PVCS TODAY DESPITE THE WEATHER! Our efforts will not go in vain.

Using this medium to urge you fellow NIGERIANS, Celebrities! Entrepreneurs and concerned Nigerians in generally DO NOT PRAISE ME BUT EMULATE THIS PVC AWARENESS, Sensitize everyone around you! Carry Nigeria on your head like Galla A NEW NIGERIA IS ACHIEVABLE”