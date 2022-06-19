“Don’t Let My Failed Love Story Stop You” – Tonto Dikeh Advices As She Gushes Over Beauty Of Love

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, advises fans and well-wishers on how to give love a chance in their lives.

Advertisement

The mother of one who has had several failed relationships has written a piece of advice for her mentees.

Despite her numerous failed relationships, Tonto Dikeh encourages people to open their hearts for a chance to try love.

“Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Lovestory deter you from believing you can’t make it.

Don’t let Others Poor chooses determine your LIFE/BELIEFS…

(That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistakes and we keep on the FIRE)….

There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there,It’s just that misery loves company hence you See only Bad news in the world today!!!!!!

.

.

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING.

LOVE IS SO SWEET AND ITS TRULY A GIFT TO ONE ANOTHER..

AND LOVE DONT HURT.

If it does that Ain’t Love…

.

DONT GIVE UP ON LOVE😜😝,” she wrote.