Double Celebration As Portable Ties The Knot With His Wife Zainab Badmus (Photos)

It was a double celebration for Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable as he ties the knot with his wife at their second baby’s naming ceremony.

Recall that Portable welcomed a second child with his wife a few weeks ago and took to social media to announce the good news.

The singer held the naming ceremony today Tuesday, 21st June and the event was attended by his friends and family members.

A video sighted online captured Portable and his wife exchanging rings as he rains money on her amidst being cheered by guests at the event.

The father of two could not contain his excitement as he beams with smiles in the videos.

The celebration is coming barely two days after the Ogun State Police Command ordered his arrest after a video of him ordering some boys to beat up a man surfaced online.