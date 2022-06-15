Drama As Fayemi Introduces Abiodun As ‘Eleyi Of Ogun State’ At Ekiti Rally (Video)

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday introduced Dapo Abiodun as the ‘Eleyi of Ogun State’ at a political rally in Ekiti State.

The title is a play on Bola Tinubu’s reference to Governor Abiodun during the former’s presidential campaign visit to Ogun State earlier this month.

Speaking in Yoruba, Tinubu had referred to Abiodun as ‘eleyi’, a term that could be interpreted as derogatory.

Tinubu had touted how instrumental he was to Abiodun’s election as Governor.

The ‘Eleyi of Ogun State’ later became a meme to mock the Governor on social media.

'Eleyi of Ogun State': Kayode Fayemi introduces Dapo Abiodun at APC Ekiti rally. The title is a play on Bola Tinubu's reference to Governor Abiodun during the former's presidential campaign visit to Ogun State earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/tlBZCA6PDb — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 14, 2022

But it appears he has taken ownership of the title, as evidenced by Tuesday’s events.

“I have just been informed that I did not introduce Governor Dapo Abiodun properly as the ‘Eleyi of Ogun State’,” Fayemi said to loud cheers. “The Eleyi of Ogun State is here.”

When the camera panned to Abiodun, he was beaming, in company of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The rally was held in Ado-Ekiti as part of efforts to campaign for the All Progressives Congress’ candidate in the upcoming Governorship election in the state, Biodun Oyebanji.