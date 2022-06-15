Ebonyi: Umahi Suspends Finance Commissioner

Mr Orlando Nweze, the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, has been suspended indefinitely by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for his alleged “inability to discharge his duties effectively.”

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), signed the suspension notice, which was made available to journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The governor directed Nweze to hand over all government property to the permanent secretary of the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, June 15.

“Please, ensure strict compliance to this directive,” the statement read.