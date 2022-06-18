Ekiti Decides: Gunshots Fired From Palace Of Segun Oni’s Monarch

Gunshots were fired from the palace of the king of Ifaki, the hometown of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the Ekiti Governorship election, Segun Oni.

The gunshots were fired to indicate that the monarch was awake and not a sign of violence.

Voters in the state have trooped in their numbers across the sixteen local government areas of the state to vote for their preferred candidate.

16 governorship candidates are contesting to take over from the current state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The main political parties in the race are the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party.

The ruling APC is fielding the immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, as its candidate, the PDP has its former state chairman, Bisi Kolawole, as its flag-bearer, while a former governor of the state, Segun Oni is contesting under SDP.

Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Kolawole has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

Naija News gathered that the governorship candidate cast his vote at Unit 001, Ward 8 in Efon-Ekiti, Efon local government area of the state.