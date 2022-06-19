Ekiti Election: Incidences Of Vote-Buying Not Synonymous Only With APC – Keyamo

Olayemi Oladotun
Ekiti Election: Incidences Of Vote-Buying Not Synonymous Only With APC – Keyamo
Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has stated that reports of vote-buying in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State are not exclusive to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo’s statement follows reports that the APC was involved in widespread vote-buying and selling in the ongoing Ekiti elections.

The claims, according to the minister’s statement on Twitter, are merely subliminal messages sent by opposition parties in order to ensure that the ruling party loses the election.

“Incidences of vote-buying can’t be synonymous only with the ruling party, but the subtle message the other parties try to pass to the gullible is that only the ruling party engages in illegalities & that the only way an election can be deemed credible is if the ruling party loses,” Keyamo lamented.

