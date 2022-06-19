Ekiti Election: Oyebanji’s Victory Shows APC Is Accepted By Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari believes that Biodun Oyebanji’s victory in the recently concluded governorship election in Ekiti State is a sign that Nigerians accept the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the early hours of Sunday, Oyebanji was declared the winner of the election, having received 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest rivals, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party.

President Buhari issued a statement congratulating the governor-elect, noting that the victory was well-deserved given Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the state and the party prior to his nomination as the standard-bearer.

Buhari further urged him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

The president also rejoiced with the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, which is the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” said the President.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month July.