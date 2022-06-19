Ekiti Election, True Reflection Of Citizens’ Wishes, Aspiration – Oyetola

The victory of Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, in Saturday’s Ekiti election, was well-deserved and sweet, according to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

While praising citizens of Ekiti State for voting en masse for the APC, Oyetola added that the outcome of the election was a true reflection of their wishes and aspirations.

Advertisement

In a congratulatory message signed by Ismail Omipidan, his Chief Press Secretary, the Osun governor also congratulated the incumbent Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu; and party leaders and supporters.

He equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader and presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support and contributions to the triumph of the party and its candidate in the just concluded election.

Also Read: Ekiti Election: Oyebanji’s Victory Shows APC Is Accepted By Nigerians – Buhari

According to the governor, “I am confident that the governor-elect would reciprocate the Ekiti electorate gesture by delivering quality governance and numerous dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“On behalf of my family, government, and the good people of Osun, I congratulate the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at the governorship election held yesterday. I also congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi, the National Chairman of our great party, the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, leaders and supporters of the party on this well-deserved and sweet electoral victory.

“With his antecedents and varied leadership experiences, Mr Biodun Oyebanji is no doubt a worthy successor to Governor Fayemi. I am confident that he will not disappoint the people of Ekiti.”