Ekiti Governor-Elect’s Landslide Victory Reflects Popularity – Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the governor-elect of Ekiti State, on his landslide victory in Saturday’s election.

Adamu said the election was a test of Oyebanji’s character in a statement released by his media aide, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi, in Abuja on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ekiti Election: Oyebanji’s Victory Shows APC Is Accepted By Nigerians – Buhari

Adamu said, “The victory was the result of the popularity of Oyebanji’s candidature as well as the strong campaign strategies put in place by the APC.

“He has the pedigree, experience and vision to take Ekiti State to the next level of development.”