El-Rufai: Why Yahaya Bello Excused Himself From APC Northern Governors’ Meeting With Buhari

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has stated that Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, “excused himself” from a meeting of northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai stated this at a media briefing on Monday after the governors concluded their meeting with Buhari.

Addressing journalists, el-Rufai said 13 of the 14 APC governors from the north agreed that the party’s presidential ticket be zoned to the south.

Also: BREAKING: After Meeting With Buhari, Northern APC Governors Insist On Power Shift

The Kaduna governor, however, stated that Bello, who is an APC presidential hopeful, decided not to attend the meeting.

He explained that the Kogi governor is against the decision of his colleagues on zoning the presidential ticket to the south.

“The governor of Kogi state chose to excuse himself from meeting with Mr. President because he believes that he does not agree with our position,” el-Rufai said.

“There are 14 APC governors out of the 19 northern states. Thirteen of us are on one page on this subject and we all came to see the president. But the governor of Kogi state excused himself, and it is within his democratic rights to excuse himself.”