Elections About Numbers Not Faith, Says Uzodimma On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Row

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has stated that numbers are crucial in a political party’s ability to win elections.

Concerns have been raised about Bola Tinubu’s running mate’s geopolitical zone and religion since he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Uzodimma said “spread is very important to be able to attract votes” in response to the controversy over a potential Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The governor addressed the issue during a press conference at the presidential villa on Tuesday.

“Spread is very important to be able to attract votes. So the decision of who becomes your running mate, if I were the candidate, what will inform it is what will I do as an action that will enable me to get the kind of votes I’m looking for because the ultimate goal is to win the election,” he said.

“So maybe I’ll start from the nomination, ethnicity, or followership. In this business of democracy I think number is what is very important. And there are certain things as a nation, we should not bring to the public discourse, those things that are capable of creating divisiveness against national unity should not be encouraged.

“It does not mean that I will not remember that I come from a place but I must also be cautious and careful how to use where I come from in taking national decisions. That is very important.”