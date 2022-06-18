Enugu Diocese Bars Catholics from Attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

The Enugu Catholic Diocese has prohibited Catholics from attending religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry owned by the vocal Rev. Ejike Mbaka.

Rev Mbaka had made the news when he made comments concerning the Labour Party presidential aspirant and one-time governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Mbaka said “A stingy man cannot be our president. We are already hungry. We need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?” in reference to Mr Obi, who many speculated had refused to make monetary donations to the spiritual leader’s ministry.

In a letter personally signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Callistus on Friday, the Bishop stated that Mbaka has continued to breach the tenets and principles laid down by the Catholic Church despite previous warnings.

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu: capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry,” the letter read.

“I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.”

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal carç thee and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”