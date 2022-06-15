Faith-Based Group Asks Tinubu To Pick Lalong As His Running Mate

CHARIS Royale Initiative (CRI), a Lagos faith-based organisation, has advised Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, as his running mate.

Explaining their choice of Lalong, the group stated that the Plateau governor has, in the last seven years, worked hard to ensure that there is no religious crisis in his state.

Oludele Adeogun, interim national secretary of the group, stated that the advice was part of the group’s contribution to ensure that the masses, especially those of the Christian faith, have confidence in the APC presidential candidate.

Adeogun said the recent attack on a Catholic Church in Owo remains a sore point in an attempt by some unscrupulous elements to pitch Christians against Muslims.

Adeogun added that there must be conscious effort to reassure Christians in the light of prevailing circumstances.

“It’s important to point out that Buhari’s victory in 2015 was propelled by his sensitivity to the religious reality of Nigeria’s political state which CRI championed then,” he said.

“A choice of Lalong, who has fostered unity and peace in the last seven years in Plateau, leading to his appointment as the chairman of the northern governors’ forum, is a clear testimony of his leadership quality which will serve the nation well.”