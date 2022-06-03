Fani Kayode Berates Tinubu, Says Bragging An ‘Affront To God’

Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-minister of aviation under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and national leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over Tinubu’s outburst in Ogun State on Thursday.

Posting the picture of the former Lagos State governor on his verified Facebook page, Kayode wrote that only God has the power over what one can become, and that it is a confrontation to God for one to brag over “making” another person.

He wrote, “God alone is God. He alone gives power. He alone takes the glory for who or what we are or become tomorrow. When a mere mortal says “I made you” it is an affront to God, a stench to His nostrils and a challenge to His sovereignty. Mind what you say lest He chooses to humble you.”