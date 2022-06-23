Fani-Kayode Gives Condition To Leave APC, Fight Tinubu

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has outlined the terms on which he is willing to leave the party in order to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

He stated this in a Facebook post in response to a question about his previous position against Tinubu.

Particularly when he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the former minister had harsh words for Tinubu (PDP).

Fani-Kayode declared on Facebook that anyone who believes he will work against Tinubu due to a perception he has of him should “perish the thought.”

According to him, party loyalty is everything, and unless his platform changes, he will continue to be loyal to and support every flag bearer.

He did, however, state that he would leave the APC and take up arms against its leaders if the party chose a vice presidential candidate that he deemed to be unworthy.

“No matter what transpired before, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now the democratically-elected and legitimate candidate of the political party to which I belong. Do you expect me to turn my back on my party simply because he is our flag bearer?

“Do you expect me to fold my arms, remain silent and say nothing whilst you try to take him and our party to the cleaners and stop us from winning power at the centre? Is that how politics works? If that is your expectation and wish you will wait forever. Hell will freeze over before I do that.

“Party loyalty is everything and unless and until I change parties, I will remain faithful, loyal and true to all our flagbearers and candidates in the APC and write, speak and fight for them.

“Leave me alone to make my choices just as you have made yours. Follow whoever you believe into the toilet and let me follow Jagaban to victory.”