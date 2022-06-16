Fans React As Davido Kisses The Ground Of New York City

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido has stirred reactions online after he stormed New York City ahead of his music tour.

The video shared on Instagram captured Davido dropping from his car as the driver opens the door for him.

Davido immediately jumped in excitement and screamed at the top of his voice as he knelt down and kissed the ground of New York City.

Reacting to the video, many fans hailed him with lovely compliments, saying that he’s only being grateful.

yonda243 wrote: “001 is only been grateful”

conyyy__m wrote: “He did this exact thing in London when he arrived ahead for he’s 02 arena show in 2018″

dleastblog_ wrote: “OBO TO THE WORLD”

updatehkn wrote: “Davido is about to shake America”

iamallfingerz wrote: “Man of the year”

ymdproperties.ng wrote: “NYC Land of wealth”

In other news, some netizens have slammed Nigerian singer Burna Boy over his recent post on the club shooting incident in Lagos.

Days after his escorts were detained for allegedly firing gunshots in a club in Lagos, Burna Boy in a post on Twitter said it’s only a matter of time before he takes the blame for the insecurity happening in Nigeria.

According to Burna Boy, he won’t be surprised if Nigerians accuse him of starting Boko Haram.

He wrote: “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me”

The post earned him the wrath of many Nigerians as they blasted him for not being remorseful over the incident.