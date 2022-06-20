Fans React As Davido Labels His Ex-lover Chioma A ‘Drunkard’

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido has been criticised online after calling his ex-fiancee and celebrity chef Chioma Avril Rowland a drunkard.

Chioma took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself rocking a blond hairstyle and videos of herself and friends while at a party over the weekend.

The celebrity chef also wore a pink low-cut neck dress as she beams with a huge smile on her face.

In one of the videos, Chioma was seen dancing and looked a bit tipsy.

Davido reacted to the post, calling Chioma a drunkard and she smiled with laughing emojis.

He wrote: “Drunkie”

However, the statement got many fans displeased as they tackled Davido for publicly disrespecting his ex-lover.

Lordidama wrote: “@davido are you humorously calling her a drunkard? This comment i no too understand o…hmm”

iamursllar5 wrote: “@davido obo I no understand this ur drunkie oo”

lil___tush wrote: “This two jux Dey confuse person make dem marry rest abeg”

naijacelebritygist411 wrote: “@davido why you go dey call your ex-babe a drunkard”

valeriekingston3355 wrote: “@davido if you want to marry her go ahead or focus on that old cargo Sophie. Stop deceiving Chioma she is too beautiful and good for this your back and forth love”