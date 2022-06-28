Fashola Seeks Legislation To Make Voting A Duty Rather Than Right For Nigerians

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that he would like to see a constitutional amendment that will make it a duty for the citizen to vote, rather than a right.

He made this statement on Tuesday at the 6th Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Gabfest held in Lagos while reacting to the perceived increase in Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) collection and what should motivate the citizens to get involved in voting their representatives into elective offices.

Fashola insisted that no system was perfect, adding that he does not subscribe to the notion that the Nigerian situation was hopeless.

“Democracy is not divine,” said the minister who stressed the need for people to continue to build. “It’s a manmade idea – created by men… democracy is not perfect and so, must be constantly modified.”

The former governor of Lagos State also spoke about different arms of government and how much influence they wield in shaping the nation.

“The local government is the most important government. Let us pay attention to the local government… because we all seem to be fixated on who becomes the president,” he said.