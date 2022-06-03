Fayemi: I Have Not Dropped My Presidential Bid For Osinbajo… Real APC Leaders Backing Me

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti and a presidential hopeful, says he has not abandoned his campaign for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

After a closed-door meeting, the Fayemi campaign organization said this in response to claims that he was pressured into dropping his presidential bid for vice president.

The insinuation was described as “absolute rubbish” by Femi Ige, a spokesman for the campaign organization, in a statement released on Friday.

Ige claimed that the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is “well-positioned” in the APC and has the support of “real stakeholders” (APC).

“[It is] absolute rubbish. No meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down,” the statement reads.

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race.

“Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from fellow governors who form a critical mass in the decision making process.”