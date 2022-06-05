Fayemi Is Presidential Candidate That Can Challenge Atiku, Group Tells APC

The Nigeria Patriotic Coalition (NPC) has urged the All Progressives Congress to pick Kayode Fayemi as its presidential candidate because he has the “experience” to lead Nigeria.

In a statement shared with TheCable on Sunday Yemi Akinbode, the convener of the group, said the party needs to step up engagements in order to deliver a candidate that has the capacity to win next year’s election.

He thanked northern governors and leaders for accepting power rotation and supporting the idea of a southern presidential candidate for the party.

“This is a clear demonstration that APC, unlike the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a fair-minded institution which has in its DNA the spirits of national unity, cohesion and progress”, Akinbode said.

He added that the party needs to choose “a candidate that is energetic, focused on rescuing Nigeria and ensuring that all citizens are treated as equals”.

“That candidate is no other than Dr John Kayode Fayemi, who has demonstrated the abilities to lead Nigeria into a more prosperous future through his performance as Minister, Governor and a stabilising factor for the Nigerian Governors Forum, which embraces state Chief Executives of diverse political parties,” he said.

“It will be a tragedy of monumental proportion if APC fails to put its best candidate forward to challenge PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and others who will be on the ballot in the February 2023 presidential election.”