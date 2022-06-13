FG’s Claim That ISWAP Is Responsible For Owo Attack Speculative, Says Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, says the federal government’s claim that the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo was carried out by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) is speculative.

On June 5, gunmen opened fire on a church in Owo, Ondo state, killing over 40 people.

The gunmen are said to have detonated explosives inside the church before opening fire on the congregation.

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, said the attack was orchestrated by ISWAP on June 9, just days after the gruesome incident.

He stated that the ISWAP imprint was discovered at the scene of the attack, and that the police would pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Fayemi, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, said the federal government’s claim is “purely speculative.”

The governor stated that he has seen no evidence linking the terror group to the attack.

He said south-west governors will do all in their capacity alongside security agencies to ensure such a fatal attack does not happen in the zone again.

“As far as I’m concerned, the statement about ISWAP or Boko Haram or whatever other institutions are responsible for this is purely speculative at this stage,” he said.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rogue elements.

“And really at this stage, it doesn’t matter, they have committed a heinous crime and demonstrate maximum capacity to cause damage to our people, our duty is to ensure that this does not occur again and we go after elements of this nature, whichever organisation they represent.”