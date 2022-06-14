Foundations Empower 500 People in Jigawa

More than 500 men and women, including persons with disabilities, have received various empowerment tools in Jigawa State.

The Qatar Foundation and Mallam Inuwa Foundation, an initiative of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) DG, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, made the donations.

The presentation of the items were done on Monday at the Foundation headquarters in Hadejia Local Government Area.

The Chairman, Dr. Hussaini Yusuf Baba announced that 200 women were empowered with sewing machines, while another 300 received grinding machines.

“We also gave out 3 computers, 13 carpentry tools and 13 motorcycles to some disabled persons. This is part of the vision of supporting citizens”, he said.

Baba expressed gratitude to the Qatar Foundation for its assistance, particularly Sheikh Khalid Al Dohawy for active participation in the programme.

Governor Badaru Abubakar, represented by Deputy Governor Umar Namadi, thanked the NITDA chief and his charity for their kind gesture towards citizens.

Emir of Hadeija, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje said: “We have a worthy son that remembers his people by addressing their demands. Kashifu is a model for all of us.”

The dignitaries, local government chairmen, commissioners and lawmakers later inspected a land allocated for 50 houses for the needy, a school and a mosque at Bariki.

The construction, part of the Qatar Charity support programmes, was facilitated by Mallam Inuwa Foundation.

The organization recently assisted 486 people, who had cataracts, with free medicines, glasses and surgery at the General Hospital in Gumel, Jigawa.