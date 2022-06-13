Four Times Burna Boy Has Been Involved In Violence

Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has put Nigeria on the world map courtesy of his craft. Moreso, the singer made headlines around the world in 2021 when his album, Twice as Tall, won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

However, recently, the singer has been in the news for the wrong reason as it was reported that he was involved in a shootout. Here are the four times the Grammy award winner has been involved in violence.

Lagos Club shootout

For some days, the self-acclaimed African Giant has been trending in the Nigerian digital space — and it is for the wrong reason. Reports making the rounds state that the singer’s police escort shot at someone in a Lagos Club, Cubana.

Based on reports, the singer made advances toward the wife of a man in the club twice and this did not sit down well with the man, who confronted the singer.

During the confrontation, gunshots were fired as bullets hit one of the club-goers.

Burna Boy versus CDQ, Obafemi Martins

In March 2021, the Grammy award winner was fingered in a fracas that occurred in a Lagos club, Quilox. According to ace indigenous rap artiste, CDQ, who was involved in the brawl, the bone of contention was that Burna Boy disrespected veteran Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins.

CDQ further claimed that he was stabbed by Burna Boy’s camp and left bloodied. However, all parties involved have since made peace.

Burna Boy versus Davido in Ghana

In December 2020, Ghanaians witnessed the ‘clash of the titans’ as two of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, Burna Boy and Davido, had a face-off in a club in the country.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Twist nightclub in the west-African country where the singers were said to have gone for a concert.

Moreso, the chaos began when boys loyal to Davido attempted to prevent the ‘African Giant’ crooner from entering the same nightclub with the ‘Risky’ singer.

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay

The grouse between the two musicians began in October 2017 when Mr 2Kay reacted to the negative things Burna Boy said about Nigerian pastors. During an interview, Mr 2kay noted that Burna Boy shouldn’t have spoken ill of pastors because they are anointed men of God.

His comments did not sit well with Burna Boy who allegedly threatened him, saying, “You better have that energy when I come for you because I’m coming for you.”

On, October 22, 2017, 2baba and Tiwa Savage headlined Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless at Eko Hotel & Suites where Mr 2Kay performed. After his performance, he went to his room at the hotel where he was attacked and robbed. The case was reported to the police by the hotel management. During the investigation, the police arrested four suspects including the road manager of Burna boy, Joel.

During interrogation, the assailants confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager.

On November 20, 2017, the police announced that Burna Boy was wanted for questioning over Mr 2Kay’s robbery and assault incident.

The singer later honoured the police invitation. However, it seems the case has been settled.