Ganduje Congratulates Ekiti Governor-Elect On Victory

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the APC’s candidate in the Ekiti State governorship election and the Governor-elect, on his landslide victory in Saturday’s poll.

The Governor stated the enormous gap of votes between the Ekiti governor-elect and his co-contestants “clearly indicates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the APC,” according to a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Ganduje congratulated the APC on a peaceful and successful election, both at the state and national levels, and praised the people of Ekiti State for making the right choice.

He added that the victory at the poll by the governor-elect clearly indicated that the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi, had performed well, which endeared the people of Ekiti State more to the ruling APC in the state.

He, therefore, urged the governor-elect to be benevolent in victory by carrying all the people in the state along for continued good governance.

The governor praised the Independent National Electoral Commission for a job well done and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful election in the state.