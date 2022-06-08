Ganduje Congratulates Tinubu, Hails Buhari

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election.

The governor in a congratulatory message personally signed by him on Wednesday stated that the emergence of Tinubu as flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 general election would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

He stated that the Jagaban “has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.”

Ganduje commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the enabling environment that produced the standard flagbearer, the National Working Committee, the delegates and all other organ and structures of the party across the federation for the collective efforts in ensuring the success of the convention.

The governor also hailed other aspirants for their remarkable sportsmanship which they displayed throughout the painstaking consultation period up to the convention and particularly Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who submitted themselves to transparent democratic exercise.

He also called on Tinubu as party leader to “bring his political and socio-economic experience to bear on party leadership and members to close ranks and work for its victory in the forthcoming election.”

Ganduje also charged all party members to remain United and focused as the party marched with Nigerians to victory in 2023.