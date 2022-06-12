Gbajabiamila Congratulates Nigerians On Democracy Day

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila said in a statement issued on Saturday by his media adviser, Lanre Lasisi, that Nigerians have much to celebrate as the country’s democracy has grown over the last 23 years.

The speaker described this year’s Democracy Day as historic, as it coincided with the general elections in 2023.

He expressed delight at how citizens have embraced democratic governance over the last two decades, saying there was much more to come in terms of democratic dividends in the coming years.

Gbajabiamila urged the people to continue their support and cooperation in establishing and deepening democracy in the country.

He took advantage of the occasion to urge Nigerian leaders at all levels to step up efforts to make the country’s democracy work for the people.