Gerard Pique And Shakira Officially Announce Their Separation

Columbian International music star, Shakira and Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique have announced they are officially separated after twelve years of being together.

The celebrity stars confirmed they are no longer together in a joint statement issued on Saturday by the singer’s communication agency.

They also requested for privacy in handling the situation as according to them, the welfare of their children is top priority.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

“Thank you for your understanding,” the joint statement reads.

The statement comes days after several reports emerged that Pique cheated on Shakira.

Though they were never married officially, the Colombian singer and the Barcelona defender have two children together from their relationship; Milan and Sasha.

The two of them have been together since meeting at the 2010 World Cup and Shakira moved to Barcelona after they started dating.

Despite the challenges at the homefront, the 35-year-old Spain international who has two years left on his current Barcelona contract is understood not to be ready to hang his boots.