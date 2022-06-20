Godsday Orubebe, Who Almost Derailed 2015 Election, Resigns From PDP

A former Minister of Niger Delta in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He announced his departure from the party in a letter dated June 20 and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Senator lyorchia Ayu.

In the letter which was acknowledged by the office of the party’s chairman, Orubebe believes the PDP is not ready to reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the party should have learned its lessons when it lost to the APC in 2015 and used the period of being an opposition to re-strategise how to return to power at the earliest opportunity.

The former minister faulted the emergence of a northerner as the presidential candidate of the party in the coming elections.

Stressing that it was against the PDP’s constitution to have its national chairman and presidential candidate come from the same region, he commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his courage at the primary.