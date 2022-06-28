Governor Makinde Congratulates New Acting CJN, Ariwoola

The acting chief justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was congratulated by Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, on his appointment and presidential oath of office.

The promotion of Iseyin-born Ariwoola to Acting CJN was hailed by Governor Makinde as a well-deserved development and reward for hard work, patriotism, and dedication to the country.

In a statement, Moses Alao, the governor’s special assistant for print media, cited Governor Makinde as adding that he had no doubt that the jurist will bring back the judiciary’s and the Apex Court’s grandeur.

“I congratulate a noble son of Oyo State, His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on his elevation and swearing-in as Chief Justice of Nigeria, in acting capacity.

“This elevation comes as a deserving development, a well-deserved promotion that comes after decades of hard work, diligence, patriotism and forthrightness in the judiciary.

“I have no doubt that the new Acting CJN will turn around the fortunes of the judiciary and the apex court for good by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in restoring the glory of the judiciary.

“On behalf of the good people and government of Oyo State, I celebrate Justice Ariwoola and pray to God to grant him the needed enablements to succeed in the new office.”